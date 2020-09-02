18-year-old shot, killed by DC police officer during pursuit

D.C. police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man on Orange Street, Southeast on Wednesday.

The family has identified the victim as 18-year-old Deion Kay.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. to investigate a report of an armed man in the area.

When they arrived, they reportedly encountered a number of people "in and around a vehicle."

According to police, when the people around the vehicle saw the officers, two of them reportedly ran away with officers in pursuit.

During the chase, one of the fleeing men reportedly pulled out a gun, and an officer fired at him.

According to police, he died after being transported to a local hospital.

Police also charged two other men who were at the scene.

Marcyelle Smith, 19, of Southeast, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

Deonte Brown, 18, of Southeast was charged with "no permit."

The officers who were involved in the incident were put on leave. According to police, the body cameras were activated during the encounter and the video is currently being reviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

