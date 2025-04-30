FOX 5 Exclusive: Video shows students in massive brawl at bus stop; Oxon Hill residents outraged

The Brief Video shows Potomac High students brawling at an Oxon Hill bus stop. Residents fear escalating teen violence, with injuries reported. School district says increased police presence for safety.



Residents near Potomac High School are expressing outrage over ongoing teen violence, following a video showing students involved in a massive brawl at a bus stop near Wheeler Road and Leeland Drive.

Neighbors say the altercation, which spilled onto private property, began at the school and escalated into a chaotic scene involving around two dozen students. The video, recorded around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, shows minors fighting while others cheered and filmed.

FOX 5 exclusive

What we know:

Police were called to break up the fight, during which a child was pepper-sprayed, and an officer accidentally sprayed himself. Two children were reportedly injured, though no one was transported or treated at the scene.

Residents concerned about violence

Residents are concerned about the escalation of violence and fear someone could be seriously hurt or killed. One neighbor, who spoke anonymously, said a school resource officer was sent out at least once, but more action is needed to address the issue.

Prince George's County Public Schools released the following statement following the incident:

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is aware of a fight involving several Potomac High School students that occurred off campus in the Oxon Hill community. The incident, which was captured on a resident’s home surveillance system, is deeply concerning and does not reflect the values we expect of our students.

PGCPS is working closely with the Prince George’s County Police Department to address the incident and take appropriate steps to prioritize student and community safety. There will be an increased police presence at Potomac High School today, Thursday, April 30."

READ MORE: Potomac High School students caught on camera fighting at bus stop

Image 1 of 6 ▼ FOX 5 Exclusive: Video shows students in massive brawl at bus stop; Oxon Hill residents outraged