Potomac High School students caught on camera fighting at bus stop

The Brief Teens were seen on camera fighting near a bus stop in Oxon Hill on Tuesday. A witness says the students were from Potomac High School. Neighbors say this isn't the first time they've dealt with teens fighting in the area.



Neighbors in Oxon Hill say they’re getting fed up with Potomac High School students who are continuing to fight near the school.

New video:

Chaos was caught on camera Tuesday as two girls were seen fighting at a bus stop in the 4800 block of Wheeler Road near Potomac High School.

The person who shared video of the fight with FOX 5 says the altercation started at the high school and spilled over to the bus stop.

What happened:

Witnesses say about two dozen Potomac High School students were walking on private property, on the front lawn of a nearby home around 2:30 p.m. when two girls began attacking each other.

Other students in the video are seen smiling, laughing and cheering as they recorded the fight on their phones.

What they're saying:

A witness who doesn't want to be identified out of fear of retaliation, tells me Prince George’s County Police broke up the fight, but it's not captured on video.

"A child was maced. A police officer maced himself in the process. Two ambulances were called and I saw children hurt.

The neighbor says these fights are happening frequently.

"My concern is that a child is going to be hurt or killed," she said.

What's next:

FOX 5 reached out to Prince George’s County Police and the Prince George’s County public school officials. We are waiting for them to get back to us.

Meanwhile, people in the neighborhood say they want police to step up patrols.