FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Fairfax County schools adopting virtual plan for quarantined students

The Fairfax County Public School district is launching a virtual plan for students who are quarantined under COVID-19 protocols.

The district told FOX 5 they were considering the option earlier this month.

Parents whose kids had been quarantined in the second week of school said the option was necessary.

At that point, only 181 students and staff were out of school due to COVID-19 exposure.

School districts throughout the D.C. region are trying to navigate reopening schools as COVID-19 cases surge locally and abroad, primarily among the unvaccinated.

Read the details regarding the program on the district’s website.

