Fairfax Co. Public Schools exploring virtual option for students in quarantine

A spokeswoman for Fairfax County Public Schools says the school district is exploring how to connect students to their classes if they are out on quarantine.

Spokeswoman Helen Lloyd said Tuesday that school leaders are working to finalize plans that would allow for a limited streaming option.

"We are aware that is something we need to make sure kids are not missing out," said Lloyd.

Parents whose students had to quarantine the second week of school said a virtual option is necessary and believe there should be one in place already.

"It was the first time, it’s not going to be the last time," said Dan Piszker.

Piszker said his son, a senior at Herndon High School, has been out of school since notification came August 30 that someone on his son’s football team had tested positive for COVID-19.

"My son has been out since last week. It’s probably going to be the remainder of this week," Piszker said. "And based on what we’ve been hearing is that he cannot return back to school, even though he’s fully vaccinated, until the health department gets him a letter saying that he’s clear to return to school."

Shireen Annan’s son is also on the team and she said he was just able to return Tuesday.

"He’s taking AP classes, he’s taking dual enrollment classes and then just having to play catch-up is stressful for students," said Annan. "And especially a lot of the football team--they’re seniors. They’re applying to colleges, they’re taking SATs, they have a lot on their plate and this is an added level of stress that’s unnecessary."

At least two students on the Herndon High School Football team have tested positive according to emails from school officials.

Lloyd said the majority of students in quarantine after the exposure will have returned by Friday. The team’s game that day is postponed.

She said students who are asymptotic and fully vaccinated should be cleared to go back to school within hours of an exposure.

Lloyd said parents have to fill out a form verifying their child’s vaccination status.

Piszker said he didn’t get that form until Thursday and because of an issue with the system, he had to re-submit it Friday.

Lloyd said parents should know a very low number of students and staff are currently in quarantine with 181 out as of last week, .09 percent of the student/staff population.