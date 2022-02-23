FOX 5 DC partners with Georgetown University to bring first DC Democratic Mayoral Debate

We have some exciting news to share!

FOX 5 DC is partnering with Georgetown University and its Institute of Politics and Public Service to bring you the first D.C. Democratic Mayoral Debate.

As of Wednesday morning, council member Robert White Jr. and council member Trayon White have accepted our invite. We’re waiting to hear back from current Mayor Muriel Bowser. The three of them qualify for this debate.

It will all take place in historic Gaston Hall on Georgetown’s campus June 1 from 7 to 8 p.m.

The event will be moderated by (me) Fox5’s Morning Anchor Jeannette Reyes, FOX 5 On the Hill anchor Tom Fitzgerald and GU Politics Executive Director Mo Elleithee.

The D.C. Mayoral Debate will be LIVE on both Fox5DC and Fox5Plus as well as on FOX5DDC.COM.

We will have much more details in the coming weeks.

