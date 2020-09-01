Fourth suspect in connection to shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal turns himself in

A fourth suspect has turned himself in to authorities in connection with the fatal July 4th shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Marcel Gordon, 25, of Capital Heights, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

RELATED: DC police make 2nd arrest in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

Officials said Gordon has a prior arrest for carrying a pistol without a license.

D.C. Police announced earlier that 20-year-old Carlo General, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

Advertisement

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

READ MORE: Reward increased in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.