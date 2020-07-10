DC police make 2nd arrest in killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

D.C. police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old boy at a July 4 community cookout in Southeast.

On Friday, police confirmed they’d taken Christian Wingfield of Maryland into custody.

Wingfield had been jailed on a weapons charge in April, but later released due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Daryle Bond.

They’re still looking for at least two more suspects, and they’re working on a warrant for a fifth suspect.

The family says McNeal was getting a cellphone charger while attending the cookout in Southeast.

The boy’s mother – a violence interrupter – told FOX 5 that he’d been caught in the middle of a neighborhood dispute.

According to Crystal McNeal, her son had just arrived at the cookout around 9:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cedar St. SE. She said Davon had just stopped by to pick up a cell phone charger.

Davon had just finished sixth grade at Kramer Middle School.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information on this case.