Third arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal July 4th shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal.

D.C. Police announced Wednesday that 20-year-old Carlo General, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated).

Davon McNeal was shot and killed Saturday night in Southeast DC. His grandfather says he was watching fireworks (Courtesy of John Ayala)

On July 4, police reported that shots rang out near the 1400 block of Cedar Street in Southeast, at around 9 p.m., McNeal's mom had just ended a “peace” event organized for the community, which was meant to encourage community members to end gun violence in the neighborhood.

Family and authorities say McNeal was caught in the gunfire as he went to retrieve a phone charger after helping his mom put-on the event.

Daryle Bond, 18, was the first suspect to be arrested and charged in connection with the 11-year-old's murder.

On July 10, 22-year-old Christian Wingfield was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated) in connection with McNeal's murder.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said during a press conference earlier this month that Wingfield is also the suspect he identified as the convicted felon who was released back into the community by a D.C. Superior Court judge before the 11-year-old was shot and killed.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect – 25-year-old Marcel Gordon, of Southeast. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for first-degree murder while armed (premeditated). He should be considered armed and dangerous.