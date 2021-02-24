Fourth Maryland mass vaccination site opening in Charles County

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ 2020 season may have been halted by the arrival of the novel coronavirus, but now Waldorf -- the home of Charles County's minor league baseball team -- hopes to provide another stepping-stone toward bringing people back to the national pastime.

READ MORE: Maryland opens COVID-19 mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America and Baltimore Convention Center

On Tuesday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that the state’s fourth mass vaccination site will be opening in Waldorf.

According to the club, the stadium will be ready to provide vaccinations "no later than March 11," and it will do so with federal help.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide more than 100 personnel to staff the site, including trained vaccinators.

Advertisement

The state has already established mass vaccination sites Six Flags in Prince George’s County and the Baltimore Convention Center; and the third, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, will open this week.

"This is our community. We are Southern Maryland Strong, and we are all in this together. We are proud to assist in helping to fight this awful virus and helping Marylanders regain a sense of normalcy," Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel said.

READ MORE: Prince George’s County officials looking to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence

The state hopes to open additional sites on the Eastern Shore and in Western Maryland.