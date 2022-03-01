Fort Belvoir Elementary makes masks optional

Fort Belvoir Elementary is now mask optional after updated guidance from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The policy was updated Wednesday, March 2 and began the same day.

Masks were already optional at Fairfax County Public Schools but because Fort Belvoir Elementary is on a military base they have to follow federal requirements.

"In accordance with updated guidance and new metrics released by the Department of Defense, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) staff, parents/guardians and FCPS students at the Fort Belvoir Elementary may choose whether or not they will wear a mask starting Wednesday, March 2," read the statement released by Garrison officials. "Based on these new metrics and CDC guidance, Fairfax County's current COVID-19 community transmission level is low."

"Individuals may choose to wear a mask regardless of COVID-19 community transmission level," the statement continued. "The decision to wear a mask or not is a personal one for staff and families. Families, please talk with your children about these upcoming changes so they are prepared for this transition and understand expectations for them at school. We are encouraged by the continued decline in COVID-19 cases in the community. However, we are also committed to keeping our schools safe for all to learn and work in person. Please continue to do your part to maintain a healthy environment by monitoring for illness and staying home when sick."

READ MORE: Mask guidelines for schools in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Earlier this week, FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke with some parents who were upset at the lack of answers they were getting from officials about a timeline of when they will have the option to go maskless.

One mom said she felt like it' was unfair, and her kids were being punished for living on a military installation.

"It makes me really sad because you have all these other schools in Fairfax County that don’t have to wear a mask and I have a first-grader that she’s either been doing online school or wearing a mask the entire time she’s in-person school, and she’s devastated over it," said Nicole Boggess. "She’s never got to see her teacher’s face unless it's been on a computer."

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE