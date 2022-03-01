Mask guidelines for schools in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Mask-wearing guidelines across the U.S. have been significantly loosened recently as COVID-19 cases drop.

Here's what it means for school districts in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

WASHINGTON, D.C:

DC Public Schools updated their health and safety measures Tuesday to say masks will no longer be required while students and staff are outdoors on school campuses. Masks continue to be required indoors for students, staff and visitors.

Additionally, DCPS lifted limits on the number of spectators at athletic competitions and student performances. Individual schools may continue to set limits as needed for managing any events. Masks continue to be required for indoor events. | ONLINE

MARYLAND:

Prince George's County

Masks will continue to be required inside Prince George's County Schools and office buildings. Students may remove masks outdoors while at recess and participating in spring sports. Officials say they anticipate easing the mask mandate by the end of the school year | ONLINE

Montgomery County

All Montgomery County Public School students, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings in school buildings and offices. It is anticipated that the Montgomery County Board of Education will vote to make masks optional in MCPS facilities at its March 8 business meeting | ONLINE

Anne Arundel County

Masks are optional at Anne Arundel County Public Schools and on school buses when those buses are carrying out school-related functions. AACPS will no longer require masks to be worn on school buses when those school buses are transporting students for school-related programs – including transportation to and from school, athletic events, field trips, etc., when that transportation occurs on a school bus | ONLINE

Howard County

Indoor masking in Howard County Public School buildings is optional and no longer required on school buses | ONLINE

Frederick County

Frederick County Public Schools will no longer require face masks or face coverings be worn by anyone while on a school bus or other FCPS vehicle. The use of face masks or face coverings remains optional for all students, staff and visitors of Frederick County Public Schools | ONLINE

Charles County

Mask use is optional for Charles County Public School staff, students and visitors in schools, CCPS buildings and school buses | ONLINE

VIRGINIA

Fairfax County

Masks are optional at Fairfax County Public Schools. FCPS employees who are not fully vaccinated or are unvaccinated will still be required to wear a mask indoors | ONLINE

Arlington County

Masks are optional at Arlington County Public Schools | ONLINE

Loudoun County

Masks are optional at Loudoun County Public Schools | ONLINE

Prince William County

Masks are optional at Prince William County Public Schools | ONLINE

Fauquier County

Advertisement

Masks are optional at Fauquier County Public Schools | ONLINE