Former Wizards' player Kyle Kuzma announces engagement to Winnie Harlow

After dating for five years, model Winnie Harlow and former Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma are officially engaged.

Sources say Kuzma popped the question with an 8.5-carat ring.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend the amfAR Gala Cannes 2024 - 30th Edition with DraftKings at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Harlow, 30, told VOGUE the last line of Kuz's poem read, "Will you be my wife?" ... and she, of course, accepted!!

After the engagement, Harlow's family surprised her at the villa with "Let's Get Married" by Jagged Edge playing in the background and her reaction was priceless, according to TMZ.

The couple shared the news on Tuesday with social media posts on Instagram and X.

TMZ reports Kuzma designed the oval-cut ring himself, taking three months to ensure it was "elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time."

The NBA player was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for former All-Star and NBA champion forward Khris Middleton.

The trade also includes the Wizards sending forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to Milwaukee in exchange for Bucks guard AJ Johnson.

The Wizards will receive a 2028 first-round pick from Milwaukee, while the Bucks get a 2025 second-round pick from Washington.