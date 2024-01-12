Former Washington Wizards player, Ryan Rollins accused of stealing groceries, body wash, candles from Target

Former Washington Wizards player Ryan Rollins, has been charged with seven counts of petit larceny after a string of thefts from a Target in Potomac Yards.

The former Wizards point guard — who had a base salary of $1.7 million this year, according to Spotrac — is accused of stealing body wash, candles, sporting goods, groceries, and more. The items he is accused of stealing are valued at less than $1,000.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Former Washington Wizards player accused of stealing groceries, body wash, and candles from Target

According to documents on file at Alexandria General District Court, Rollins committed the above crimes seven times between Sept. 9-Nov. 9. He is scheduled to next appear in court in Virginia on Feb. 7, according to court documents.

The Washingtonian recently reported the Wizards unexpectedly cut the 21-year-old guard from the team on Monday, Jan. 8.

"We just recently learned of the charges against Ryan," Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger told The Athletic. "We cannot comment on that matter, or the basis for our roster decisions."

Winger added: "We do take our role very seriously as citizens of the DMV, representatives of our fans and a team our community can be proud of. These are expectations, not aspirations. We’re eager to move forward with our team as constituted and pursue excellence on and off the court."