Former Washington Mystics player Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51

Nikki McCray-Penson, former Washington Mystics player and two-time Olympic goal medalist, has died. She was 51.

"The entire Mystics family is saddened by the passing of Nikki McCray-Penson. Our deepest sympathies go out to her husband, Thomas, and her son, Thomas, as well as all of her extended family," said former Mystics coach Mike Thibault in a statement. "She was a fan favorite here in D.C. and brought joy to those who were lucky enough to be in her large circle of friends and admirers."

McCray played for the Washington Mystics from 1998 to 2001. She also played for the Indiana Fever, the Phoenix Mercury, the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Chicago Sky. Most recently, she was an assistant coach for Rutgers University.