Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder in California

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing charges in a shooting in Santa Clara County, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Ave in Morgan Hill Monday afternoon, officials said. Shortly after, Velasquez was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder.

According to police one man was hurt, but is expected to survive. The victim wasn't identified, and the motive wasn't revealed.

Velasquez, 39, is being held without bail.

The retired pro fighter was born in Salinas, and trains at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, about 25 miles north of where the shooting happened.

Velasquez hasn’t competed in UFC since a knockout loss to current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in February 2019.

His recent work has been with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, based in Mexico City.

Velasquez is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

