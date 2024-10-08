Ex-superintendent claims he was fired for holding Christian book fair: lawsuit

article

The Brief Former Spotsylvania County Public Schools superintendent Mark Brian Taylor has filed a lawsuit against the county's school board alleging that they violated the terms of his employment contract and and his First Amendment rights. Taylor was hired as the Spotsylvania County superintendent in November 2022. He was put on administrative leave on Jan. 22, 2024 and was later terminated on March 19, 2024. Taylor was fired less than two months after holding a "conservative, Christian" book fair at Riverbend High School in December 2023.



A former Spotsylvania County superintendent is suing the school board and several of its members after he was fired for alleged hiring violations and after holding an unsanctioned "conservative Christian" book fair.

Former superintendent Mark Brian Taylor filed the suit against The School Board of Spotsylvania County and members Dr. Lorita Daniels, Nicole Cole, Belen Rodas, Dr. Carol Medawar and Megan Jackson.

The lawsuit alleges that the Board and its members breached Taylor’s work contract and violated his First Amendment rights.

Taylor was hired as the Spotsylvania County superintendent in November 2022. He was put on administrative leave on Jan. 22, 2024 and was later terminated on March 19, 2024.

In the lawsuit, Taylor claims that the Board violated the terms of his contract by not bringing their alleged issues with his work performance to his attention "promptly" and fired back against allegations that he was not qualified for the position.

"The Board never elected to provide any discipline to Mr. Taylor during his employment with the Board," the lawsuit reads. "Despite its duties under the contract, the Board never ‘promptly’ brought to the attention of the Superintendent all issues of concern related to the performance of the Superintendent."

The suit also reads that "the contract contemplated the qualifications of the Superintendent: ‘The Superintendent will furnish to the Board during the term of the contract evidence that the Superintendent is legally qualified to serve as Superintendent in accordance with the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the regulations of the State Board of Education.’"

Taylor also alleges that the part of what led to his firing was a conservative Christian book fair hosted at Riverbend High School in December 2023.

Attorney Tommy Strelka argues that Taylor acted as a private citizen "at all times" and that he used personal funds to pay for the event, which was a collaboration with SkyTree Book Fairs , Brave Books and evangelical Christian author Kirk Cameron .

The lawsuit states that Taylor "took all necessary steps to organize and implement the book fair on school property just as a member of the public and followed the Board’s procedures and rules."

Taylor argues that the book fair was an expression of his First Amendment rights and that the school board’s "retaliation" was a violation of those rights.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Montgomery County seeks to curb student vaping with $2 million for vape detectors

"Spotsylvania Public Schools terminated Mark Taylor in violation of clearly established constitutional law. The school board took a position that violates Mr. Taylor's First Amendment rights. My law firm has extensive experience litigating and winning First Amendment retaliation cases and Mr. Taylor is the most recent victim of politics over common sense in America," attorney Strelka said in a statement to FOX 5.

But documents included by Taylor’s attorney in the lawsuit detail the reasons the school board gave for terminating Taylor's employment. The book fair is not mentioned as a cause.

"Mr. Taylor is believed to have violated state law and school division policy as it relates to employment actions to include the hiring of several unlicensed and unqualified employees in violation of state law and school division policy. Other violations include the failure to provide supervision and evaluations as required by state law and school division policy," a memo from Malik Drake, the attorney for the school board, read.

"Mr. Taylor potentially violated both school division policy and Virginia law relating to the disposal and inventory of school property on several occasions.

"Mr. Taylor may have repeatedly violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and school division policy relating to FOIA; the requirement to communicate with the School Board; and the filing of required reports and evaluations as required by state law and school division policy.

"Mr. Taylor has made numerous documented offensive and inappropriate social media posts on various social media platforms that the Board believes may bring into question his ability to serve as a School Superintendent in any school system in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Taylor and his attorney have requested a jury trial in the matter.