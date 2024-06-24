Spotsylvania County School Board appoints Dr. Clint Mitchell as new superintendent

article

The Spotsylvania County School Board has announced Dr. Clint M. Mitchell as the new superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

The announcement was made during the School Board meeting held on Monday.

Dr. Mitchell, who has over 19 years of educational leadership experience in Virginia school systems, is currently serving as the superintendent of Colonial Beach Public Schools. He will officially begin his tenure with SCPS on Aug. 1.

"Dr. Mitchell brings experience, enthusiasm for public education, and a solid commitment to fostering a positive interaction and culture for students and staff," said School Board Chair Dr. Lorita Daniels in a statement. "We look forward to his expertise in community-building and new ideas to help carry out SCPS’s mission of preparing our students for their future while also promoting a student-centered learning experience for all students."

Dr. Mitchell expressed his gratitude and excitement for the new role. "It is an honor to be selected as the next Spotsylvania County Public Schools superintendent," he shared. "I look forward to meeting and collaborating with Spotsylvania students, staff, families, and community members. My first priority will be conducting listening sessions across the county to ensure that I have a great understanding of the traditions, values, strengths, challenges, and needs in order to lead the development of a strategic plan that takes the school division to the next level."

Dr. Mitchell has led Colonial Beach Public Schools since 2021. He is also actively involved in various educational initiatives and organizations. He serves as a member of the Governor’s Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) task force on chronic absenteeism, chairs the Virginia Alliance of Black School Educators membership committee, and is the Region 3 Virginia Association of School Superintendents’ professional development lead. Additionally, he is a principal advisor for Share Our Strength-No Kid Hungry, focusing on best practices to address student chronic absenteeism and the impacts of food insecurity on students.

Dr. Mitchell's achievements have been widely recognized. He was nominated for the 2024 Virginia Region 3 Superintendent of the Year and received the 2021 National Association Elementary School Principals’ National Distinguished Principal Award. He was also named the 2021 Virginia Principal of the Year and the 2013 Prince William County Public Schools Principal of the Year, for which he received the Washington Post National Distinguished Leadership award.

In his career, Dr. Mitchell has held numerous instructional and leadership roles, including serving as an adjunct professor for James Madison University, a principal for Fairfax County Public Schools, and a principal, assistant principal, and teacher for Prince William County Public Schools.

Dr. Mitchell holds a Doctor of Education in Education Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech University, an AASA-Howard University Urban Superintendents Academy Certificate, a Master of Education in Education Leadership from George Mason University, a Master of Arts in Urban Policy and Public Administration from the City University of New York, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Brooklyn College.

Meet and greet events are planned for July to introduce Dr. Mitchell to the community.