Montgomery County seeks to curb student vaping with $2 million for vape detectors

The Montgomery County Council is set to vote on Tuesday to allocate $2 million for the installation of vape detectors in high school bathrooms across the county, aiming to crack down on student vaping.

The funding for these detectors comes from a settlement Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) received after suing e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL Labs over the rise in teen vaping. In the past two years, MCPS reported 424 incidents related to drugs or controlled substances, including vaping.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says County leaders hope the vape detectors will foster a healthier and safer school environment. The specific type of vape detector has not yet been finalized, but the devices are intended to alert school officials if vaping occurs in bathrooms, potentially deterring students from engaging in the activity.

Last year, MCPS piloted several types of vape detectors in six high schools: Richard Montgomery, Kennedy, Northwood, Paint Branch, Quince Orchard, and Walt Whitman. The pilot program revealed challenges, including false alarms triggered by perfumes and the need for increased staffing to maximize detector effectiveness.

Opinions on the devices are mixed, but the Board of Education is considering these factors as they advance the plan. The County Council is expected to vote Tuesday.