Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas charged in high-stakes illegal gambling operation

The Brief Gilbert Arenas, 43, and five others have been indicted for allegedly running an illegal high-stakes poker operation at an Encino mansion. Prosecutors say Arenas rented out the property, while others managed games, collected fees, and staffed the operation. One defendant also faces marriage fraud charges linked to efforts to secure permanent legal status in the U.S.



Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with an alleged illegal gambling ring that federal prosecutors say hosted high-stakes poker games at a Los Angeles mansion he owned.

What we know:

Arenas, 43, of Woodland Hills, is accused of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigators. He is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

According to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday, Arenas and five co-defendants organized the gambling operation between September 2021 and July 2022 at a mansion in Encino. Prosecutors allege Arenas rented out the property to host the games and had an associate stage the venue, recruit organizers, and collect rent on his behalf.

The co-defendants – Yevgeni "Giora" Gershman, 49; Evgenni "Eugene" Tourevski, 48; Allan "Elica" Austria, 52; Yarin "YC" Cohen, 27; and Ievgen Krachun, 43 – allegedly managed the operation. Prosecutors say they ran "Pot Limit Omaha" poker games, collected rakes from players, and oversaw staffing. The events included chefs, valets, armed security guards, and women hired to serve drinks, provide massages, and offer companionship in exchange for tips.

Those women were reportedly required to pay a percentage of their earnings back to the organizers as a "tax."

Prosecutors say Krachun served as a "chip runner," handling poker chips, tracking player winnings and losses, and paying employees.

In addition to the gambling charges, Gershman – described by prosecutors as a suspected member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group – faces separate charges with Valentina Cojocari, 35, for allegedly entering into a sham marriage in an effort to gain permanent legal residency in the U.S. Both are accused of lying on immigration forms.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum of five years in federal prison per count.