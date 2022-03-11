Former Nationals pitcher Odalis Perez dies after accident at home in Dominican Republic: report

A former pitcher for the Washington Nationals died after an accident at his home in the Dominican Republic Thursday.

According to an online report from ESPN, Odalis Perez was killed after he appeared to fall from a ladder at his house.

Odalis Perez #45 of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch during the game against the Atlanta Braves on opening day March 30, 2008 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Nationals won 3-2. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The report says Perez was alone when the accident happened and was later found by his brother.

Perez began his baseball career in 1998 playing for the Atlanta Braves. He also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals.

In 2008, Perez was the starting pitcher for the Washington Nationals at the team's first game in Nationals Park history. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace," the Nationals tweeted.

Perez was 44-years-old. He had a career record 73-82 with a 4.46 ERA in 1,335 innings, ESPN reports.