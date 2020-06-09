Former DC man suspected of murdering 71-year-old Maryland woman caught in victim’s car, cops say

A Maryland man suspected of murdering a 71-year-old woman in her Prince Frederick home is in custody after he was reportedly spotted in the victim’s car.

Maryland State Police charged David Johnson, 48, with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion, first and second-degree assault, burglary and theft.

Investigators say they’d identified Johnson – who had been staying in the victim’s neighborhood, but is from D.C. – as a suspect overnight.

On Tuesday morning, a resident called state police after seeing the victim’s vehicle, which police discovered missing from her residence.

They are still trying to determine what led to the slaying.

State Police began investigating after they found the body of Rose Long at her home on Stafford Road in Prince Frederick Monday morning.

They say the home was in “disarray” and there was evidence of an assault when troopers arrived.

According to the investigators, the victim was “killed in her home sometime within the past two days.”

If you have any information that may help investigators, call (410) 535-1400.

