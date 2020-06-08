Arson to blame for multi-vehicle fire in Laurel that left 6 homeless

article

Six people are without a home after a fire that began with two vehicles spread to a garage and attic in Laurel.

According to Anne Arundel County police, the fire, which was they say was intentionally set, caused extensive damage to the building – rendering it unlivable.

Investigators say two vehicles were destroyed, and a third was damaged.

There were no injuries – but they estimate that the damages could amount to $135,000.

If you have any information that might help investigators, they’re asking you to call (410)222-TIPS.

