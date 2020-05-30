Two dead after shootings in Southeast DC, Prince George's County

article

Police say two men are dead after separate shootings Friday in Prince George's County and Southeast D.C.

The first shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Fairmount Heights.

Police say they found the victim, 32-year-old Elijah Jackson of no fixed address, suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teenager killed in Southeast DC

Metropolitan Police responded around 6:23 p.m. Friday to a shooting in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast.

That's where they found the victim, 19-year-old Tyrell Smith of Southeast D.C., suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith later died at a nearby hospital.

Police in each case are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.