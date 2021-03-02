Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield joins Maryland's coronavirus task force

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced at a press conference on Tuesday that former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield would be joining Maryland's public health team as a senior adviser.

Hogan says Redfield will advise the state in a number of areas, including COVID-19 vaccines and variants.

Dr. Redfield served as the CDC director from 2018 to 2021 and is a native of Maryland. He is also a Georgetown graduate.

Maryland has received an initial allocation of 49,600 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Hogan says 100% of those doses will be deployed this week.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, effective, and made right here in Maryland," Hogan said. "Our plan is to get this vaccine into the community right away and right into arms so that we can continue increasing our vaccination rate."

However, no Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be shipped out to any states by the federal government next week.