Food Lion recalls some ground beef sold at northern Virginia store

Food Lion has issued a recall for four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef sold at one of its northern Virginia stores.

According to a press release, the recall was issued after it was discovered that the ground beef "may contain traces of foreign material."

The affected products were produced on August 18, 2024, and have a sell-by date of August 20, 2024.

STORE LOCATION:

6306 Hoadly Road

Manassas, Va.20112

The recall affects only these listed varieties of in-store prepared ground beef sold at this single store location with the matching dates:

73% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

80% Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (All Sizes)

85% Lean Fresh Ground Beef Round (All Sizes)

93% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

Customers who purchased these products are advised not to consume them. Customers can return them to the store for a refund equal to double the purchase price, in line with Food Lion’s "Double Your Money Back Guarantee" policy.