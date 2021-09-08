Foo Fighters to perform surprise show at DC's 9:30 Club Thursday night
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s 9:30 Club has announced a surprise Foo Fighters show for Thursday night as part of their reopening week.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend the show.
Tickets are on sale now, however, quantities are limited. There is a two-ticket limit per guest. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
For more information, click here.