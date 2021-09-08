Expand / Collapse search

Foo Fighters to perform surprise show at DC's 9:30 Club Thursday night

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s 9:30 Club has announced a surprise Foo Fighters show for Thursday night as part of their reopening week.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend the show. 

Tickets are on sale now, however, quantities are limited. There is a two-ticket limit per guest. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

