Foo Fighters to perform surprise show at DC's 9:30 Club Thursday night

D.C.'s 9:30 Club has announced a surprise Foo Fighters show for Thursday night as part of their reopening week.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required to attend the show.

Tickets are on sale now, however, quantities are limited. There is a two-ticket limit per guest. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

