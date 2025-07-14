Flood Watch in effect in DC region Monday; heavy rain, storms could trigger flash flooding

The Brief Flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. Monday through the evening. Heavy rain and scattered flash flooding are possible. Damaging winds and storms may linger overnight.



A Flood Watch is in effect Monday afternoon for the Washington, D.C., region as showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall move through the area.

Flooding risk

What we know:

Scattered flash flooding may occur across low-lying and flood-prone areas in D.C., much of Maryland and parts of Virginia. The Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. through Monday evening.

Rainfall rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour. Some storms may become severe, bringing damaging wind gusts.

Monday begins partly sunny with temperatures near 90 degrees. Storms may continue into the overnight hours.

Storms linger

The unsettled weather is expected to continue on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies in the morning and additional showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Rain chances remain through the workweek and into the weekend.

