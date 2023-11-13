Expand / Collapse search

Flight Wine Bar to close due to Chinatown crime and pandemic struggles

Chinatown
A popular D.C. wine bar has announced it’s closing its doors for good. Chinatown’s Flight Wine Bar opened nearly a decade ago, and it’s the latest business to close in the District. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has the story.

WASHINGTON - A popular D.C. wine bar has announced it’s closing its doors for good.

Chinatown’s Flight Wine Bar opened nearly a decade ago, and it’s the latest business to close in the District.

The owners told FOX 5 that the crime in Chinatown is the top reason why they’re closing.

Customers have shared with the owners that they feel uncomfortable and unsafe in the area near the Capital One Arena.

Flight Wine Bar first opened its doors in 2014, serving customers from its 800-bottle wine list from around the world.

The restaurant is award-winning, having been named the 2020 and 2023 James Beard Foundation semifinalist for outstanding wine program.

Co-owners Swati Bose and Kabir Amir said that in addition to the increase in violent crime, they’re also closing after a rough time rebounding from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Despite the bar facing the back of the Capital One Arena, the owners say there aren’t enough Wizards and Capitals fans coming to the area to drink wine.

Flight Wine Bar will pour its last glass and shut its doors on Dec. 30.