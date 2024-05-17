Virginia teacher caught with drugs in classroom; Husband arrested in school parking lot

article

A second-grade teacher at Spotswood Elementary School was arrested on Thursday after being found under the influence of drugs in her classroom, authorities said.

The School Resource Officer discovered Candyce Leigh Carter, 35, appearing to be under the influence. A subsequent investigation uncovered suspected narcotics in her classroom.

Carter, a Spotsylvania resident, was arrested on charges of felony possession of Schedule I/II drugs, felony child endangerment, and felony neglect or abuse of a child. She is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

During the incident, Carter's husband, Kristopher Donald Carter, 34, was found in a vehicle in the school parking lot, also under the influence of suspected narcotics and in need of medical attention.

A 2-year-old child was in the vehicle with him. Kristopher Carter was arrested and charged with felony child endangerment and felony neglect or abuse of a child. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.

No students reported injuries or exposure to the drugs. Medical personnel examined the students as a precaution, and the classroom was professionally cleaned.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spotsylvania Social Services and the school's administration.