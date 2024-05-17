Bowie officer jumps into pond to save boy and his dog from drowning

A Bowie police officer jumped into a nearby pond to save a young boy and his dog from drowning.

According to the police, they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday night for a report of a dog floating in a pond. They were told the dog appeared to be struggling.

Police say a young boy jumped into the water after the dog. Moments later, the two were seen struggling in the water. The young boy called out "help, I’m in trouble."

The initial officer who responded jumped in to rescue them. A dispatcher who was leaving work at the time also went to the pond to assist.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with the Lieutenant, who says he’s never experienced anything like this. Lieutenant John Knott, of Bowie Police Department, says this is his first time being involved in anything like this in 37 years of law enforcement. It’s rather unique.

The boy and his dog are both safe and doing okay.

This rescue took place about 20 yards from the shore, where the water is roughly six feet deep and was in the 60s.