Hotel Harrington to close in December

The marque for Harry's Bar and Restaurant in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. The Hotel Harrington announced that it will close January 4th through 6th, ahead of a planned pro-Trump demonstration on January 6th, after The Washington Post published a story identifying the hotel and Harry's, the hotel restaurant, as a favorite gathering spot of the the right-wing Proud Boys group.

Hotel Harrington and Harry’s bar in downtown D.C. are closing next month.

Hotel Harrington, touted as "Washington's Tourist Hotel," is closing on December 12, FOX 5 has learned. Hotel employees were told about the closure two weeks ago at a staff meeting.

Harry's Pub, located in the hotel, will also be closing sometime before December 12.

No reason has been given for the closure.

The hotel site was assessed at $25.4 million for 2024, including $23.3 million for land value alone, according to D.C. property records.

The historic hotel opened in 1914 and was the oldest continuously operating hotel in the city. From 1945 to 1962, WTTG (the District's first television station) operated out of the upper floors of the hotel. Following the end of prohibition, the hotel opened the Pink Elephant Cocktail Lounge, which eventually became Harry's Pub, named after the first owner of the hotel.

The hotel and Harry's became a hot spot for far-right groups who flocked to D.C. for demonstrations around 2020. The bar, in fact, closed ahead of the January 6 Capitol riots. Ahead of January 6, Harry’s had been the scene of an investigation by police responding to complaints of COVID-19 restriction violations and violent confrontations between protesters outside the bar's walls.