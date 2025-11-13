The Brief Firefighters battled a blaze that tore through a Vienna home Thursday. Two civilians were treated for non‑life‑threatening injuries, officials said. A portion of Hunter Mill Road was closed as crews worked to contain the fire.



Firefighters battled a blaze that tore through a home in Vienna on Thursday.

What we know:

The fire was reported around noon in the 1900 block of Hunter Mill Road.

Officials said two civilians were evaluated for non‑life‑threatening injuries as crews worked to bring the flames under control.

Flames engulf Fairfax County home (Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

Hunter Mill Road was closed between Hunter Station Road and Lawyers Road during the emergency response.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.