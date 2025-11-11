First snow of season hits western Maryland; flurries possible in DC region Tuesday

The Brief Western Maryland sees first snow, with up to 6 inches possible in higher elevations. DC region wakes to wind chills in the 20s, with highs only in the 30s and 40s. Brief flurries possible Tuesday before temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday.



The first snow of the season arrived Monday in western Maryland, while parts of the Midwest and Northeast dealt with heavier lake-effect conditions.

Maryland's first snow of season

Garrett County and parts of West Virginia remained under a Winter Weather Advisory into Tuesday morning, with snowflakes spotted along U.S. 219 near Deep Creek. The National Weather Service said another inch or two could fall early Tuesday, bringing storm totals to three to six inches in the higher elevations.

By the numbers:

Closer to the D.C. region, FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda said we’re waking up to a cold start, with morning temperatures in the 30s and wind chills dipping into the 20s. She said dress for the teens to 20s early Tuesday, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to mid-40s.

While conditions will stay dry, a brief flurry or two can’t be ruled out. Deceptive sunshine may peek through, but the winter feel will certainly be in the air, keeping the day feeling colder than average.

What's next:

Overnight lows will drop back into the 30s, with some areas dropping to or just below freezing by sunrise on Wednesday.

By Wednesday, temperatures rebound, climbing into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. There could a brief cooldown possible at the start of the weekend before showers move in Sunday.

