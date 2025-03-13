The Brief First responders honored for recovery efforts after deadly D.C. plane crash. The collision on January 29 killed all 67 people on board both aircraft. FAA restricts helicopter flights around the airport to prevent future incidents.



First responders who assisted in the aftermath of a fatal collision between a military helicopter and an American Airlines jet over the Potomac River are being honored by Prince George's County Police. The crash occurred as the plane approached Ronald Reagan National Airport earlier this year.

WASHINGTON, DC- JANUARY 30: Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Members of the Special Operations Division, Underwater Rescue Team, Marine Unit, and Aviation Section are being recognized for their weeks-long recovery efforts following the tragedy.

The collision, which took place on January 29, claimed the lives of all 67 individuals on board both aircraft.

In response to the midair collision, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed new restrictions on helicopter flights around the airport to prevent planes and helicopters from sharing the same airspace. Currently, flights are temporarily put on hold when helicopters need to pass by.

Maryland first responders honored for recovery efforts following deadly DC plane crash