First responders who helped after DC plane crash honored at recognition ceremony

First responders who were called to help in the midst of the deadly midair collision over the Potomac River were recognized and honored on Wednesday for their efforts.

The recognition went to first responders from D.C., Maryland and Virginia and took place inside the Metropolitan Council of Governments Building, during the Metropolitan Council of Governments’ meeting.

Those who responded on that tragic day were tasked with recovering the bodies of those who died in the midair collision near Reagan National Airport.

"It was a lot going on. A lot of boats, a lot of people in the water, a lot of units trying to do what they could to help out the situation. It was difficult but everyone just worked tirelessly throughout the night and they did a really good job. So they should be very proud of themselves," said Lieutenant Kevin Hubby with the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Those first responders received a challenge coin, recognizing their work and efforts in the victim rescue turned recovery efforts in the aftermath of the Jan. 29 crash.

The Metropolitan Council of Governments leaders described the first responders’ work and incredible work in response to such a tragic incident, saying it’s an incredible example of regional collaboration.

"In a time when people are struggling with what government is doing, this is a great thing. This is an example of great things and it shows us at our best," said Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr., DC Fire and EMS

At least 90 agencies responded following the crash. Some of those leaders who spoke at the recognition ceremony said while the incident was tragic, it helps the region learn, grow and improve its collaborative disaster response.

