First Lady Jill Biden, FOX 5's Ayesha Khan, and more help raise money for breast cancer at DC NewsBash

It was a sea of pink at NewsBash in Southwest D.C. Tuesday night.

The non-profit made up of several D.C region newspersons comes together every year to raise money for local charities supporting breast cancer.

This year’s recipient was Breast Care for Washington.

FOX 5 was a proud sponsor of this 12th annual benefit held at Pearl Street Warehouse at the Wharf. FOX 5 reporter Ayesha Khan was one of several special guest speakers.

"This event holds a special, if not a personal, meaning to me," Khan said.

Khan has been sharing her personal experience with stage 3 breast cancer in the FOX 5 series "Fight over Fear."

"I am continuing with my breast cancer treatments but what an honor to be included in a gathering that is raising awareness and funds for a charity that supports women going through what I am going through," she said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was also welcomed as a special guest.

Mrs. Biden began her mission on this path after she had 4 friends diagnosed with breast cancer.

She launched the Biden Breast Health Initiative, which focuses on educating young women about early detection, in Delaware in 1993.

Advertisement

Programs to raise awareness have reached tens of thousands of students in schools and organizations throughout Delaware.