Firefighters battling massive blaze at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chevy Chase

Firefighters are working to knock down a massive blaze that broke out at a church in Chevy Chase Monday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the fire is at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Western Avenue. D.C. Fire also responded to assist.

MCFRS Division Chief of Operations Charles Bailey said the fire appears to have started in an attic area of the church but it's not clear what caused it.

Bailey said there was significant damage to both the interior and the structure of the church. He added that there was a roof collapse that briefly trapped firefighters inside the church but they were all able to make it out safely and no serious injuries were reported.

Bailey said there was also concern that the steeple could collapse and an engineer was brought in to assess the structure.

"What is obvious is the roof assembly is significantly compromised and there’s probably a tremendous amount of water damage underneath. That’s not to say it can’t be rebuilt but obviously, it’s going to take some time. It’s going to be a setback for the community of people who go to church," Bailey said.

At least 100 firefighters responded to the scene. Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away and it took hours to douse the flames.

FOX 5 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.



