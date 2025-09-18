Firefighter suffers injuries while battling blaze in Arlington

A firefighter was left with minor injuries after a fire destroyed a home in Arlington.

While the fire is out, the charred remains of the home and shattered glass show the intense damage caused by the flames on Wednesday.

Fortunately, neighbors told FOX 5 no one was inside the house at the time, as it is undergoing renovations.

What we know:

Aerial video showed smoke billowing out of the roof of the home at the 1100 block of North Stuart Street as Arlington County firefighters vigorously worked to put it out.

Firefighters were climbing ladders, getting on the roof, battling the fire as smoke and flames raged.

One firefighter was injured, although those injuries are non life threatening, and they are expected to be ok.

Officials say the blaze started in the attic and quickly spread. Crews put out hot spots and ventilated the attic.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say while it was shocking, they’re just glad that no one was inside the house and the firefighter who was hurt is going to be OK.

"The firefighters did a great job," one neighbor told FOX 5. "There were a bunch of them that arrived, sorry to hear that one was injured, but glad. They're glad to hear that they're going to be okay."