Find out how today’s snowfall compares to ‘Snowzilla’

After nearly two years with practically no snow, the last two weeks may have seemed like we were living on an ice planet here in the metro D.C. area.

READ MORE: How much snow did we get? Here are the Feb 10-11 snow totals from DC, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia

But it wasn’t that long ago that the District and the surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia were inundated with a blizzard that people still talk about years later.

A contrast between the snowfalls may give us a little more perspective on things.

Check out the latest forecast from FOX 5

Nearly three weeks ago, the District saw its first serious snowfall in recent memory, when the region saw totals in inches.

FOX 5 reporter Evan Lambert was so delighted, he even went sledding during a live hit in Montgomery County.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Then, the region saw a little more snow over the past 24 hours.

A little over a year ago in 2016, however, "Snowzilla" dropped two feet across the region.

Here are some airport totals for comparison:

Local airports on Jan. 24, 2016:

- Reagan National Airport – 17.8 inches

- BWI Airport – 29.2

- Dulles International – 29.3

Today, we’re looking at totals from the same airports like this:

- Reagan National Airport – .7 inches

- BWI Airport – 2.6

- Dulles International - .5 inches

If you go back a little further to 2010, 32.4 inches were recorded at Dulles during "Snowmageddon."

