Snowmageddon anniversary: 10 years ago today, the skies dropped more than 32 inches of snow

The skies may be clear today as DMV residents enjoy unseasonably mild temperatures.

But 10 years ago, they were heading out the door to be greeted by over two feet of snow during Snowmageddon.

The blizzard continues to hold the single storm snowfall record at Dulles International Airport – where 32.4 inches of snow were recorded.

By contrast, the District area is on pace for the third least snowy winter on record.

So far, the DMV has accumulated .6 inches of snowfall.

Only two seasons saw less snow – 1997-1998 and 1972-1973.