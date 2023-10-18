Fencing around parts of US Capitol ahead of Israeli-Hamas war protest

Fencing went up overnight around parts of the U.S. Capitol ahead of a planned protest Wednesday against Israel's war with Hamas.

The group Jewish Voice For Peace is expected to protest at noon.

Capitol Police say the increased security around Capitol Hill is a precaution.

Last week, increased security measures were put into place in Jewish communities around the D.C. area.

President Joe Biden vowed to show the world that the U.S. stands in solidarity with Israelis during his visit there Wednesday and offered an assessment that the deadly explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital apparently was not carried out by the Israeli military.