Increased security in Jewish communities across DC area as war between Israel, Hamas rages on

Increased security measures have been put into place in Jewish communities around the D.C. area as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says police were stepping up visibility around the Embassy of Israel in the nation’s capital and near places of worship elsewhere in the region.

Chabad of Silver Spring, one of the houses of worship receiving some extra police presence, is expected to have officers visible in cars and on bikes.

Alnwick says there is also a heightened awareness and sensitivity to hate incidents. antisemitic graffiti was found last year in three North Bethesda locations, then in December, it was found outside Walt Whitman High School.

In January 2023, swastikas were found drawn on desks at three Montgomery County high schools,

In August, a teen was arrested in Fairfax County after stealing supplies to make and post hate filled fliers.

The Anti-Defamation League says there were nearly 3700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year, a 36% increase from 2021. They include vandalism, harassment, and assaults.

Following news that Hamas militants stormed into Israel, bringing gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades, the ADL released the following statement:

"We woke up this morning as Israel is under a severe, unprecedented and deadly attack by Hamas terrorists from Gaza. The news is hard and painful, especially as we mark Shemini Atzeret and 50 years since the Yom Kippur War, but Israel’s resolve remains strong. Israel has the indisputable right to defend itself against the Iran-backed Hamas terror organization. The missiles aimed at Israeli towns and the terrorists infiltrating villages are no less than war crimes as they target civilians. We call on responsible members of the international community to take concrete actions both in support of Israel and against those who support the Palestinian terrorists. We send our condolences to the families of the murdered and wishes for a speedy recovery to those wounded. We stand with Israel."

The Council on American Islamic Relations is also calling for an end to the violence, but says that Israel must end the oppression of the Palestinian people, Alnwick said.

A prayer vigil is expected to be held Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Washington Hebrew Congregation.

Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies in retaliation for the bloody attack by Hamas militants. Hamas pledged to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.