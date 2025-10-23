FEMA denies funding for western Maryland hit by severe flooding over summer

The Brief The Federal Emergency Management Administration has once again denied aid for parts of western Maryland hit hard by floods. The decision comes months after Gov. Wes Moore filed an appeal for a major disaster declaration. This is the second time FEMA has denied the state’s request, saying they feel federal funding is not warranted.



Flood victims in western Maryland have now been officially denied any additional federal funding.

The decision comes months after Gov. Wes Moore filed an appeal for a major disaster declaration.

Local perspective:

The community of Westernport, Md., is one of the areas hit the hardest by disastrous flooding back in May and while it looks like things are mostly back to normal, officials say what they have right now is just a band-aid.

They’ve made enough repairs to get people back into their homes and businesses but they say it won’t hold up long-term.

"We could be fined for dumping raw sewage into the waterways. We have roads that may have to be shut down, which could slow down emergency services. There’s a lot going on and a lot of pieces that still need put back together and without that, I mean, we’re going to definitely decline where we are now," said Roger Bennett, director of Emergency Services Allegany County.

Allegany and Garrett County submitted for $80 million worth of damages and infrastructure for public assistance. FEMA estimated the damage was more than $33 million — that’s nearly three times the amount needed to qualify for federal aid in Maryland.

It’s money Westernport desperately needs to fix roads, bridges and its water and sewer systems.

Dig deeper:

This is the second time FEMA has denied the state’s request.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, the agency reaffirmed that extra federal funding is not warranted.

Moore responded in a statement, saying, "this outcome is not just deeply frustrating — it ignores the devastation wrought by historic floods in Appalachia and leaves Marylanders on their own."

They have already spent $7 million completely emptying the county's backup fund and now look to Maryland for extra assistance or bond.

Over the summer, Moore allocated $1.5 million in it’s first ever disaster relief fund and they are looking to do more.

"We do have a couple other programs that we're looking to open up. There is a Home Energy Program, which can be used to purchase appliances, heaters, major items that people lost in the floods, and that's been opened up this year as well," said Chas Eby, the Deputy Secretary at the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

But it is the federal funds that would support the infrastructure. This denial ends any hope for federal relief.

There are no more appeals — and no legal options left for the state to seek disaster funding.