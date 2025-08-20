Governor Wes Moore appeals federal flood aid denial for western Maryland

The Brief Maryland Governor Wes Moore is appealing FEMA’s denial of federal disaster aid after spring flooding caused $34 million in damage. Westernport Elementary School, one of the hardest-hit sites, is reopening next week with major repairs still underway. Without federal help, county officials warn of possible tax hikes to fund recovery.



Governor Wes Moore is renewing efforts to secure federal disaster aid for Allegany and Garrett Counties following the devastating spring floods that submerged parts of Western Maryland earlier this year.

In July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denied Maryland's request for a major disaster declaration, citing insufficient justification. Governor Moore disagrees, pointing to an estimated $34 million in total damages—more than three times the amount required for the state to qualify for federal relief.

"This appeal isn’t simply justified—it’s necessary," Moore said in a press release issued Tuesday.

Westernport Elementary:

One of the most heavily damaged sites was Westernport Elementary School, where 15 rescue boat trips were needed to evacuate students and staff—some from second-story windows—as floodwaters overwhelmed the building in May.

The school is set to reopen next week, but repairs are ongoing. The entire first floor, including the kitchen and cafeteria, remains out of service. To ensure students are fed, meals will be brought in from other schools in the area—a temporary but necessary solution as the district works to restore normalcy for the start of the school year.

Wider Impact, Long-Term Costs:

According to Moore, the requested federal aid would not only assist in school repairs but also fund critical infrastructure projects, including the rebuilding of roads, bridges, water systems, and sewage facilities damaged during the flooding.

There’s also a significant push for mitigation funding, which would help communities better prepare for similar disasters in the future.

County Administrator Jason Bennett said that while the county has taken temporary steps to restore basic access to homes and water services, a long-term recovery will require major investment.

"Now the long-term recovery starts. That means massive projects for roads, for bridges, and renovations at our library and our school," said Bennett.

But without federal support, Bennett warned that the county may be forced to take on a substantial debt burden.

"If we don’t get funds from the federal or state government, the county would most likely need to issue a bond," Bennett explained. "That would be more than the entirety of our current debt—and likely mean a significant property tax increase for residents."

Local residents say many neighborhoods, particularly along Washington and Church Streets, are still struggling months after the flood.

"People are still trying to get their yards cleaned up, their homes fixed—it's been crazy," said local worker Tim Miller.

He added that, "those guys are working every day to get ready for school, but I think they’ll be back up and running soon".

State Support in the Meantime:

While awaiting FEMA’s final decision, Governor Moore has already taken steps to assist on the state level.

In June, he activated Maryland’s first-ever State Disaster Recovery Fund, allocating nearly $500,000 to support flood victims. The following month, the state added another $1 million, targeting low-income residents hit hardest by the disaster.

As the appeal moves forward, FOX5 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the White House’s response.