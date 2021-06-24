FedEx Field getting a grass surface makeover

The Washington Football Team’s squad isn’t the only thing the organization is trying to improve dramatically this offseason – FedEx Field is getting a makeover too.

This week, the team began replacing the grass and close to two feet of soil at the stadium in Prince George’s County.

The new surface should prevent dead spots in the turf.

The Athletic reports the job will take around two months, and should last the team through the team’s lease, which ends in 2027.