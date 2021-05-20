Dan Snyder says he’s in the process of building new home for Washington football in TMZ interview

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder says he’s in the process of building a new home for the team, according to TMZ.

Snyder told TMZ, he plans on having the new stadium completed by 2027.

TMZ talked to Snyder while he visiting SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to the entertainment news outlet, the plans for the Washington Football Team’s new stadium are still "murky."

No plans have been put in the place for a location, and blueprints have not been drawn up.

Snyder floated D.C., Virginia or Maryland as possible locations.

The Washington Football Team’s footprint spans the DMV – with its training facilities and offices in Ashburn, Va. and its current stadium in Landover, Md.