Washington Football Team to return to Richmond for 2021 training camp

The Washington Football Team will return to Richmond for their 2021 training camp, the team said Friday.

The camp will take place at the Bon Secours Training Center from July 27 through July 31.

"Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year," said President Jason Wright in a statement released by the team. "Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season."

The team says fans can visit online for free fan passes when they become available.