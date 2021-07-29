Federal workers in the DMV must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face restrictions

Federal workers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia will have to be vaccinated or face restrictions, according to an announcement from President Joe Biden Thursday.

President Biden declared that federal civilian workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face strict protocols including masking, social distancing and having to pass COVID-19 tests.

There will be exceptions for health and religious reasons, but effective immediately, masks are required in all federal buildings.

Multiple private companies are also following suit. The Washington Post, Google and Facebook are now saying their employees must be vaccinated.

The White House says they won't fire government workers who aren't vaccinated but will impose testing, masking and social distancing to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

FOX 5 spoke to viewers who have mixed opinions about the new policy.

"I chose to get vaccinated because I think it’s the safest way if you're interacting with people, why not do your bit, take care of yourself, take care of other people?" one viewer said.

"I don’t get to choose. My children, one’s not vaccinated, not old enough, and I don’t get to choose for the younger one if he’s around someone with COVID or not," another remarked.

President of SEIU's Local 32BJ Kyle Bragg gave his reaction to FOX 5.

"We support efforts to increase the number of people vaccinated, including our members, but these efforts should not supersede the rights of labor unions to bargain work conditions."