Federal workers in the DMV could soon be required to get COVID-19 vaccine

Federal workers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia could be required to get a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of their job as soon as Friday.

President Joe Biden is expected to issue that directive Friday, July 29 to require all federal workers to be vaccinated or face repeated COVID-19 tests on the job.

The White House won't be firing unvaccinated government workers, but it will be imposing restrictions to encourage everyone to get a vaccine. It does not appear the U.S. military will be part of this plan.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has not moved to require District workers to get shots, but legal experts say governments could face lawsuits and legal action.

"There will be challenges from unions on whether the mandate violates existing collective bargaining agreements, and on the testing requirements whether those requirements and how they’re implemented could violate HIPPA laws," says attorney Stephanie Rapp-Tully.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued a decision that vaccine mandates are legal, but there would have to be exceptions for federal workers who can't take the vaccine for medical or religous reasons.

FOX 5 spoke to some viewers who had different opinions on the federal government requiring vaccinations.

"Follow the rules of your government, or your job because every job rules or policies to follow," one viewer said.

"If everyone was vaccinated, they’d be able to stay open, keep those jobs happening, make money and keep the economy growing," another viewer remarked.

Nationwide, there are more than 4 million federal workers including everything from border agents to TSA screeners to members of the U.S. Postal Service.

Two of the biggest federal unions, SEUI and IFGE, told FOX 5 they are holding off commenting for now.